Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - November 30

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 24 games, Josi has averaged 25:35 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 20 points in total.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with seven multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
20 Points 0
7 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

