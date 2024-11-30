Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 24 games, Josi has averaged 25:35 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

Josi has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 20 points in total.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

In 24 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with seven multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 20 Points 0 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

