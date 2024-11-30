Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 24 games, Josi has averaged 25:35 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.
- Josi has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 20 points in total.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- In 24 games played this season, he has put up 20 points, with seven multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
- The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.