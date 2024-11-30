NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 1 Published 7:31 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets.

Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 1

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Grizzlies -7.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 11.7 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 11.7 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)

Over (233 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and Gulf Coast Sports

MSG and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -4.5

Heat -4.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN

SportsNet and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -1.5

Thunder -1.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)

Over (218.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK

SCHN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers -7.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and KFAA

KATU and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KENS

NBCS-CA and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC

ALT and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.