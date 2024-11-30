NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 1

Published 7:31 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 1

There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets.

Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 1

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Spread: Grizzlies -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 11.7 points)
  • Total: 241.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: MSG and Gulf Coast Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Heat -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Thunder -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Spread: Lakers -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points)
  • Total: 233.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KENS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
  • TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Titans vs. Commanders Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 13

Titans vs. Commanders Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 13

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 30

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 30

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 30

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 30

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 30

Print Article

SportsPlus