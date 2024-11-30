NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 1
Published 7:31 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
There is no shortage of excitement on today’s NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets.
Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 1
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Grizzlies -7.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 11.7 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -4.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -1.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
