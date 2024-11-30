NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Hornets Picks for November 30 Published 12:39 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE.

Before placing a wager on this matchup, check out the best bets available on Saturday according to our computer predictions.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Hornets Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 3.5)

Atlanta has eight wins in 20 games against the spread this season.

Charlotte has covered the spread 11 times in 19 games.

The Hawks have won once ATS (1-5) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Hornets are 8-7 against the spread.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (227.5)





In 15 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 227.5 total points.

The Hornets have combined with their opponent to score more than 227.5 points in eight of 19 games this season.

The average point total in Atlanta’s contests this year is 234.2, 6.7 more than this matchup’s over/under.

Charlotte has had an average of 223.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.3 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Hornets have scored the 22nd-most points.

This game features the NBA’s 15th-ranked (Hornets) and 29th-ranked (Hawks) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Hornets (+140)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won three of those games.

The Hornets have come away with five wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 3-3 when it’s favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This season, Charlotte has come away with a win two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.