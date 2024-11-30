Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - November 30

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Wild. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 17:44 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
  • Marchessault has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 12 points in total.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).
  • Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +20, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
12 Points 0
4 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - November 30

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - November 30

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - November 30

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - November 30

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Print Article

SportsPlus