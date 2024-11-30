Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Wild. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:44 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.

Marchessault has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 12 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).

Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +20, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.

The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

