Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Wild. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:44 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 12 points in total.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).
- Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 12 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +20, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.
- The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|12
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.