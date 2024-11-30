How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1

Published 5:58 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 1

Sunday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those games is the UCLA Bruins squaring off against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Columbia Lions at No. 13 Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 10 Maryland Terrapins at Toledo Rockets

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 1

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 14 2024

SportsPlus