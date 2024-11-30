How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1 Published 8:54 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

One game on the Sunday college basketball schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers.

One game on the Sunday college basketball schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

South Carolina State Bulldogs at No. 22 Xavier Musketeers

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

