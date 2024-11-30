How to Watch the NBA Today, December 1 Published 5:31 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

Sunday’s NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the 10 contests is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Houston Rockets.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA on Sunday, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 1

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN

SportsNet and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and Gulf Coast Sports

MSG and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK

SCHN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and KFAA

KATU and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KENS

NBCS-CA and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC

ALT and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

