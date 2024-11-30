How to Watch the NBA Today, December 1
Published 5:31 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
Sunday’s NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the 10 contests is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Houston Rockets.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA on Sunday, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 1
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
