How to Watch the Hawks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30 Published 12:54 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) on November 30, 2024 at Spectrum Center.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Atlanta has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at sixth.

The Hawks score 116.6 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 112.4 the Hornets give up.

Atlanta has an 8-7 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets’ 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than the Hawks have given up to their opponents (47%).

Charlotte has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank fifth.

The Hornets score an average of 107.7 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 120.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 2-0 when it scores more than 120.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Hawks are putting up one more points per game (117.1) than they are in road games (116.1).

Defensively Atlanta has been better in home games this season, giving up 119.1 points per game, compared to 121.2 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, the Hawks have fared worse when playing at home this season, averaging 12.2 threes per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 13.1 per game and a 35.9% percentage away from home.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average 107.4 points per game at home, 0.7 fewer points than away (108.1). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 7.6 fewer points than on the road (116.8).

This year the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (22.6 per game) than on the road (23.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal

Hornets Injuries