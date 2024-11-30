How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Appalachian State Mountaineers versus the Vanderbilt Commodores is one of four games on Sunday’s college basketball slate that includes an SEC team in action.
Today’s SEC Games
Hampton Pirates at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
