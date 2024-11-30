How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Five games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: truTV

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

Jacksonville Dolphins at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

