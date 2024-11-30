Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today – November 30 Published 12:39 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (6-13), which currently includes seven players listed (including LaMelo Ball), as the Hornets prepare for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (9-11, one injured player) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hawks took care of business in their most recent outing 117-101 against the Cavaliers on Friday. In the Hawks’ win, De’Andre Hunter led the way with a team-high 23 points (adding five rebounds and three assists).

The Hornets head into this game following a 99-98 loss to the Knicks on Friday. Brandon Miller scored 20 points in the Hornets’ loss, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Grant Williams PF Out For Season Knee 10.4 5.1 2.3 DaQuan Jeffries SG Out Hand LaMelo Ball PG Questionable Calf 31.1 5.4 6.9 Nick Richards C Questionable Ribs 11 10 1.8 Miles Bridges SF Questionable Knee 16 6.5 3 Mark Williams C Questionable Foot Tre Mann PG Questionable Back 14.1 2.9 3

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FDSSE

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 227.5

