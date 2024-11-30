Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 17:25 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 10 points overall, having at least one point in eight different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
  • Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

