Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 17:25 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 10 points overall, having at least one point in eight different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).

Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

