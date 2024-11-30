Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -12, in 17:25 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has 10 points overall, having at least one point in eight different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- Through 24 games played this season, he has put up 10 points, with two multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
