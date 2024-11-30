Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 24 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 19:03 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have allowed 54 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +20, the team is fourth-best in the league in that category.

The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

