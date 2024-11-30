December 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Winnipeg Jets versus the Dallas Stars is one of many strong options on today’s NHL schedule.

You will find info on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 1 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Vancouver Canucks @ Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Chicago Blackhawks 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Dallas Stars 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.