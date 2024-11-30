December 1 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 8:21 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets versus the Dallas Stars is one of many strong options on today’s NHL schedule.
You will find info on live coverage of today’s NHL action right here.
How to Watch December 1 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Vancouver Canucks @ Detroit Red Wings
|12:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Montreal Canadiens @ Boston Bruins
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Columbus Blue Jackets @ Chicago Blackhawks
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Dallas Stars
|4:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Ottawa Senators @ Anaheim Ducks
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
