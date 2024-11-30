Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 1
Published 9:17 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Sunday in college basketball action, including the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders squaring off against the UAB Blazers — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee +7.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at UAB Blazers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Florida +16.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-16.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: South Carolina State +24.5 vs. Xavier
- Matchup: South Carolina State Bulldogs at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 19.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-24.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Indiana State -6.5 vs. Tarleton State
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores vs. Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Indiana State by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Arkansas State -4.5 vs. Hofstra
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: Mercyhurst +28.5 vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Mercyhurst Lakers at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 26.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-28.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: NJIT +17.5 vs. UMass
- Matchup: NJIT Highlanders at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: UMass by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMass (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist +10.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers at UCF Knights
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: UCF by 9.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCF (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Buffalo +28.5 vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Penn State by 28.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Penn State (-28.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UAPB +33.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Kansas State by 29.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas State (-33.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
