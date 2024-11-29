Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 1 Published 4:37 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

The Washington Commanders (7-5) are at home against the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday at Commanders Field. The Commanders will attempt to break a three-game losing streak in the matchup.

Go to TV to watch the Commanders take on the Titans.

Dec 1, 2024: Titans vs. Commanders Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Landover, Maryland

Stadium: Commanders Field

Commanders Field Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 800 YDS / 4 TD / 72.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC

33 REC / 178 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG Will Levis QB 1,447 YDS (67%) / 10 TD / 9 INT

175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.9 RUSH YPG Calvin Ridley WR 41 REC / 634 YDS / 3 TD / 57.6 YPG Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 17 REC / 304 YDS / 6 TD / 38 YPG Kenneth Murray LB 76 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT Harold Landry OLB 49 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 47 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD Jeffery Simmons DT 37 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Commanders Key Players

Name Position Stats Jayden Daniels QB 2,613 YDS (68.4%) / 12 TD / 5 INT

556 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG Terry McLaurin WR 53 REC / 823 YDS / 7 TD / 68.6 YPG Brian Robinson Jr. RB 537 YDS / 7 TD / 59.7 YPG / 4.4 YPC

11 REC / 99 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11 REC YPG Austin Ekeler RB 355 YDS / 4 TD / 32.3 YPG / 4.8 YPC

33 REC / 346 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 31.5 REC YPG Frankie Luvu LB 79 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK Bobby Wagner MLB 99 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK Jeremy Chinn SAF 74 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 3 PD Dante Fowler Jr. LB 28 TKL / 10 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT

Commanders Injuries

Jordan Magee | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Elbow

Elbow

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP Noah Brown | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Receiving Stats: 52 TAR | 32 REC | 426 YDS | 1 TD

52 TAR | 32 REC | 426 YDS | 1 TD Noah Igbinoghene | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Thumb

Thumb

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs Dante Fowler Jr. | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 8.5 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD

8.5 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD Nick Allegretti | OG (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Brian Robinson Jr. | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats: 122 ATT | 537 YDS | 7 TDs

122 ATT | 537 YDS | 7 TDs Marshon Lattimore | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs Andrew Wylie | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 2 GP

2 GP Clelin Ferrell | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

2.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Austin Ekeler | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rushing Stats: 74 ATT | 355 YDS | 4 TDs

74 ATT | 355 YDS | 4 TDs Zach Ertz | TE (Unspecified) Injury: NIR – Rest

NIR – Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Receiving Stats: 69 TAR | 49 REC | 466 YDS | 3 TDs

Commanders Schedule