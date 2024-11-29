Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 30
Published 2:47 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) will take on Eli Stowers and the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5) on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, in a matchup between two of the biggest stars in college football.
We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ABC.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|1,307 YDS / 22 TD / 118.8 YPG / 5.7 YPC
17 REC / 135 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|2,245 YDS (65.3%) / 15 TD / 4 INT
275 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25 RUSH YPG
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|22 REC / 529 YDS / 4 TD / 48.1 YPG
|Bru McCoy
|WR
|35 REC / 432 YDS / 2 TD / 43.2 YPG
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|28 TKL / 7 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|39 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|31 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
|Boo Carter
|DB
|31 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|W 24-17
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|W 28-18
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|W 33-14
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|L 31-17
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|W 56-0
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Vanderbilt Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Diego Pavia
|QB
|2,029 YDS (60%) / 16 TD / 3 INT
671 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 61 RUSH YPG
|Sedrick Alexander
|RB
|494 YDS / 5 TD / 44.9 YPG / 3.7 YPC
20 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|44 REC / 568 YDS / 4 TD / 51.6 YPG
|AJ Newberry
|RB
|185 YDS / 3 TD / 16.8 YPG / 4.5 YPC
7 REC / 134 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 13.4 REC YPG
|Randon Fontenette
|LB
|57 TKL / 7 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Bryan Longwell
|LB
|63 TKL / 5 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|CJ Taylor
|DB
|47 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Miles Capers
|DL
|34 TKL / 4 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Virginia Tech
|W 34-27
|9/7/2024
|vs. Alcorn State
|W 55-0
|9/14/2024
|at Georgia State
|L 36-32
|9/21/2024
|at Missouri
|L 30-27
|10/5/2024
|vs. Alabama
|W 40-35
|10/12/2024
|at Kentucky
|W 20-13
|10/19/2024
|vs. Ball State
|W 24-14
|10/26/2024
|vs. Texas
|L 27-24
|11/2/2024
|at Auburn
|W 17-7
|11/9/2024
|vs. South Carolina
|L 28-7
|11/23/2024
|at LSU
|L 24-17
|11/30/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|–