Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:10 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • Stamkos has 11 points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.
  • Stamkos has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
  • In eight of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 23 games played this season, he has put up 11 points, with three multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
  • With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.
  • The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
11 Points 2
7 Goals 0
4 Assists 2

