Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:10 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.

Stamkos has 11 points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.

Stamkos has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

Stamkos averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

In eight of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 23 games played this season, he has put up 11 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 11 Points 2 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.