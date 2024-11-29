Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Does a bet on Stamkos intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:10 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
- Stamkos has 11 points overall, picking up at least one point in eight different games.
- Stamkos has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
- Stamkos averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
- In eight of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 23 games played this season, he has put up 11 points, with three multi-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.
- The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|11
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|2
