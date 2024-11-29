Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:38 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on O’Reilly against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -10, in 19:36 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 12 games, and has 13 points in all.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 12 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.