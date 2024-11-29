Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:38 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on O’Reilly against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -10, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 12 games, and has 13 points in all.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 12 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.
- The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|0
