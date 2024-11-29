Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:38 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on O’Reilly against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -10, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 12 games, and has 13 points in all.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 12 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 23 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.
  • The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
13 Points 1
4 Goals 1
9 Assists 0

