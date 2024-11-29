Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 25:35 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.
  • Josi has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 12 different games.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
  • In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 23 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
  • Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
18 Points 0
5 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Print Article

SportsPlus