Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 25:35 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.
- Josi has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 12 different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
- In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 23 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with six multi-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.
- Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|18
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
