Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, will be on the ice Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Josi? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:35 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.

Josi has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 12 different games.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and eight assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

In 12 of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 23 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.