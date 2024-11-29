Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 23 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:47 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 12 points in total.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
- In nine of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 23 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
- The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|1
