Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 23 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:47 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.

Marchessault has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 12 points in total.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

In nine of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 23 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.

The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.