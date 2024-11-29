Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props against the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 23 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:47 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.
  • Marchessault has gotten at least one point in nine games, with 12 points in total.
  • Marchessault has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
  • In nine of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 23 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
  • The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
12 Points 1
4 Goals 0
8 Assists 1

