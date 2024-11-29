How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Published 5:58 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the Utah Utes is one of eight games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that includes a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET

Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Colorado Buffaloes

Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

George Mason Patriots at No. 10 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Utah Utes

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

SportsPlus