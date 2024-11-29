How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30
Published 8:54 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Top 25 teams will hit the court across 12 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Furman Paladins playing the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
Chicago State Cougars at No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 21 Creighton Bluejays at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: truTV
Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 6 Houston Cougars
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: truTV
Furman Paladins at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Diego State Aztecs at No. 6 Houston Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
San Diego State Aztecs at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oregon Ducks at No. 21 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.