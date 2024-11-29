How to Watch the NBA Today, November 30 Published 8:31 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

On a Saturday NBA slate that features five compelling games, the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns is one to catch in particular.

You will find information on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 30

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSDET

NBCS-PH+ and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSWI

MNMT2 and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and KFAA

KJZZ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

