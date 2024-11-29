How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 5:53 am Friday, November 29, 2024

There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Louisville Cardinals versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s SEC Games

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Louisville Cardinals at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Delaware State Hornets at Texas Longhorns

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

