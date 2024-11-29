How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30 Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Wild vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

This season, 12 of Minnesota’s 23 games have gone over Saturday’s total of 5.5 goals.

This season, 10 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.1 less than the combined scoring averages for the Wild (3.22) and Predators (2.33).

This game’s over/under is 0.0 less than the 5.5 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Wild Moneyline: -139

The Wild are 12-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

Minnesota is 8-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Wild have an implied probability of 58.2% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +118

Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in eight opportunities).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +118 or longer, they are yet to win a game in five opportunities.

Nashville has a 45.9% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Minnesota 4, Nashville 1

Wild Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has put up 36 points.

Matthew Boldy has 11 goals and 13 assists for Minnesota to compile 24 total points (one per game).

With 18 points through 23 games (seven goals and 11 assists), Marco Rossi has been an important part of Minnesota’s offense this season.

In the 17 games Filip Gustavsson has played this season, his save percentage is .929, the third-best in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Roman Josi has totaled 13 assists and seven goals in 24 games, good for 20 points.

Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (second).

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-10-4 on the season, giving up 51 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collecting 528 saves with a .912 save percentage (15th in the league).

Wild’s Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/25/2024 Jets L 4-1 Home -106 11/27/2024 Sabres W 1-0 Away -140 11/29/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -272 11/30/2024 Predators – Home -139 12/3/2024 Canucks – Home – 12/6/2024 Ducks – Away – 12/7/2024 Kings – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild – Away +118 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away – 12/7/2024 Senators – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.