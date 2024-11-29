How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30

Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Wild vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

  • This season, 12 of Minnesota’s 23 games have gone over Saturday’s total of 5.5 goals.
  • This season, 10 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
  • The total for this game (5.5) is 0.1 less than the combined scoring averages for the Wild (3.22) and Predators (2.33).
  • This game’s over/under is 0.0 less than the 5.5 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Wild Moneyline: -139

  • The Wild are 12-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
  • Minnesota is 8-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, the Wild have an implied probability of 58.2% to win.

Predators Moneyline: +118

  • Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in eight opportunities).
  • When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +118 or longer, they are yet to win a game in five opportunities.
  • Nashville has a 45.9% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Minnesota 4, Nashville 1

Wild Points Leaders

  • A leading offensive player this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has put up 36 points.
  • Matthew Boldy has 11 goals and 13 assists for Minnesota to compile 24 total points (one per game).
  • With 18 points through 23 games (seven goals and 11 assists), Marco Rossi has been an important part of Minnesota’s offense this season.
  • In the 17 games Filip Gustavsson has played this season, his save percentage is .929, the third-best in the league.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Nashville’s Roman Josi has totaled 13 assists and seven goals in 24 games, good for 20 points.
  • Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
  • Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (second).
  • Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-10-4 on the season, giving up 51 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collecting 528 saves with a .912 save percentage (15th in the league).

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/25/2024 Jets L 4-1 Home -106
11/27/2024 Sabres W 1-0 Away -140
11/29/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -272
11/30/2024 Predators Home -139
12/3/2024 Canucks Home
12/6/2024 Ducks Away
12/7/2024 Kings Away

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124
11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176
11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119
11/30/2024 Wild Away +118
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs Away
12/5/2024 Canadiens Away
12/7/2024 Senators Away

Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center

