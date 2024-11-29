How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30
Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this game.
Wild vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)
- This season, 12 of Minnesota’s 23 games have gone over Saturday’s total of 5.5 goals.
- This season, 10 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- The total for this game (5.5) is 0.1 less than the combined scoring averages for the Wild (3.22) and Predators (2.33).
- This game’s over/under is 0.0 less than the 5.5 goals these two teams give up per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Wild Moneyline: -139
- The Wild are 12-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- Minnesota is 8-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).
- Based on this game’s moneyline, the Wild have an implied probability of 58.2% to win.
Predators Moneyline: +118
- Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in eight opportunities).
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +118 or longer, they are yet to win a game in five opportunities.
- Nashville has a 45.9% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Minnesota 4, Nashville 1
Wild Points Leaders
- A leading offensive player this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has put up 36 points.
- Matthew Boldy has 11 goals and 13 assists for Minnesota to compile 24 total points (one per game).
- With 18 points through 23 games (seven goals and 11 assists), Marco Rossi has been an important part of Minnesota’s offense this season.
- In the 17 games Filip Gustavsson has played this season, his save percentage is .929, the third-best in the league.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has totaled 13 assists and seven goals in 24 games, good for 20 points.
- Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (second).
- Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-10-4 on the season, giving up 51 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collecting 528 saves with a .912 save percentage (15th in the league).
Wild’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/25/2024
|Jets
|L 4-1
|Home
|-106
|11/27/2024
|Sabres
|W 1-0
|Away
|-140
|11/29/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-272
|11/30/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-139
|12/3/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/6/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7/2024
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|L 5-2
|Away
|+124
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|L 3-2
|Home
|-176
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|L 3-2
|Home
|-119
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|+118
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
