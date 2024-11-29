Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Nyquist against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 17:26 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 10 points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
10 Points 1
6 Goals 1
4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Print Article

SportsPlus