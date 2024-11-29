Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a wager on Nyquist against the Lightning, we have lots of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist’s plus-minus rating is -11, in 17:26 per game on the ice.

Nyquist has 10 points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).

He has registered a point in eight games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 10 Points 1 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.