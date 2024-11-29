Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 23 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -5, and is averaging 19:00 on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
- In 23 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
- The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.