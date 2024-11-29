Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 23 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -5, and is averaging 19:00 on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
  • In 23 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
  • The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

