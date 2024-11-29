Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:37 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Forsberg available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 23 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -5, and is averaging 19:00 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).

In 23 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.

The Lightning are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

