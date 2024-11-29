Casey’s Law Advocate addresses Fiscal Court Published 11:12 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Harlan County Fiscal Court heard an update from Harlan County Casey’s Law Advocate Mandy Gooden during their regular meeting for November.

According to the Casey’s Law website at https://caseyslaw.org, Casey’s Law is the name given to legislation allowing families to petition a court for involuntary treatment on behalf of a person with a substance abuse issue.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on Gooden to update the magistrates on her work early in the meeting.

“I’ve asked Mandy to come before the court this morning to give a report on the work that she’s been doing for the last year,” Mosley said. “She’s been with us over a year now and is having an incredible impact on a lot of different things in our community. They’ve started a couple of different programs under her watch.”

Gooden first thanked the magistrates for their assistance.

“Thank you for letting me be a part of representing Harlan County,” Gooden said. “I feel like everything in my past has led me to this point. It’s an honor to be here.”

Gooden said she did not know what to expect when she accepted the job.

“I knew I wanted to help people,” Gooden said. “But I learned real quick that it’s a lot more than just helping people. There are legal actions and other things that must take place.”

Gooden explained she has had to be patient and willing to navigate complex legal and emotional issues.

“In the last year, I’ve walked alongside a lot of families, and some are going through the most challenging time of their life,” Gooden said. “I feel like Casey’s Law is making a lot of progress.”

Gooden said many people are beginning addiction recovery and changing their lives.

“Right now, Recovery Infrastructure is working on a homeless shelter,” Gooden said. “We have a location that’s ours if we want it…We are working with getting Christ’s Hands name off of the (homeless shelter) list because they have specifically said they are not a homeless shelter, they are a food relief mission.”

Gooden also mentioned the position of Casey’s Law Advocate can be a bit of a roller coaster ride.

“One day you’ll feel down, then the next morning a mother will call and say she got to see (daughter) yesterday, and she’s doing really well…so it kind of balances itself out.”

Gooden told the magistrates she is always available if they have any questions.

“I’ll do anything I can to help you all,” Gooden said. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to address the court.”

Mosley mentioned Gooden has had a positive impact through her work.

“We appreciate the job you’re doing,” Mosley said. “It’s been outstanding to see this position evolve into so many things in our community. Of course, our annual Drug Summit will be coming up early in 2025, we’ll be announcing the date on that in the next few weeks.”