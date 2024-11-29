Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:38 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 23 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:08 on the ice.
- Skjei has gotten at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 4.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 21 opportunities).
- He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
- The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
