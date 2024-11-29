Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:38 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 23 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:08 on the ice.

Skjei has gotten at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 4.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 21 opportunities).

He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Lightning Defensive Insights

The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.

The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

