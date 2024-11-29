Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:38 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning play at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 23 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:08 on the ice.
  • Skjei has gotten at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 4.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 21 opportunities).
  • He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • The Lightning rank 12th in goals against, allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • It has the seventh-best goal differential in the league at +15.
  • The Lightning have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
8 Points 1
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game - November 29

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Print Article

SportsPlus