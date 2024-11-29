Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Commanders Game – Week 13 Published 1:37 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-8) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (7-5) team on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field (with best bets available). The Commanders have lost three straight games.

Titans vs. Commanders Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Commanders favored by six, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (11.3 points). Put your money on the Commanders.

The Commanders have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Commanders have won 71.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-2).

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

Tennessee has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +220 or more by bookmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Commanders (-6)

Commanders (-6) The Commanders have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

Washington has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Titans have put together a record of 2-9-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee is 1-4 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)

Over (44.5) The two teams average a combined 1.7 more points per game (46.2) than this game’s total of 44.5 points.

The Commanders and the Titans have seen their opponents average a combined 5.0 more points per game than the over/under of 44.5 set in this game.

Commanders games have gone over the point total on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).

Out of the Titans’ 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).

