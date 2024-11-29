Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 29 Published 5:20 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The matchups on the Friday college basketball slate for which we have suggested picks against the spread include the Northern Colorado Bears taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.