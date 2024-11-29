Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 29
Published 5:20 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The matchups on the Friday college basketball slate for which we have suggested picks against the spread include the Northern Colorado Bears taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +20.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 7.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Appalachian State +1.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Colgate Raiders
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Appalachian State by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Seattle U +27.5 vs. Duke
- Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Duke by 17.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-27.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Tennessee Tech +22.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Vanderbilt by 13.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-22.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Minnesota +1.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Minnesota by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: Boston College -16.5 vs. Dartmouth
- Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 24.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boston College (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: VMI +19.5 vs. George Washington
- Matchup: VMI Keydets at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Elon -2.5 vs. Maine
- Matchup: Elon Phoenix vs. Maine Black Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Elon by 9.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Elon (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rice +2.5 vs. Hofstra
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Rice Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Rice by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Hofstra (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: Santa Clara +0.5 vs. Washington
- Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos vs. Washington Huskies
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Santa Clara by 5.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Washington (-0.5)
- TV Channel: truTV
