Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29? Published 6:52 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in four of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 24:50 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:42 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 0 2 23:45 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 6-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

