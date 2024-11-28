Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29? Published 6:52 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Should you bet on Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.