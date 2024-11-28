Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 29
Published 8:28 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Ranked teams are on Friday’s college basketball schedule for two games, including the Seattle U Redhawks taking on the Duke Blue Devils. Check out the article below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 11 Duke Blue Devils vs. Seattle U Redhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Seattle U 63
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 18.1 points
- Pick ATS: Seattle U (+24.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia State Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 90, Georgia State 64
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 25.4 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia State (+28.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
