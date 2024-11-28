Titans vs. Commanders Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 13
Published 3:39 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
We have same-game parlay options as the Washington Commanders (7-5) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field on a three-game losing streak.
Titans vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game day: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Stadium: Commanders Field
Titans vs. Commanders Spread
- Spread: Commanders -6.5 (+100), Titans +6.5 (-122)
- Computer Pick: Commanders
- The Commanders have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Washington has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Titans have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-9-0).
- Tennessee is 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Titans vs. Commanders Total
- Total: 44.5 points (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Computer Pick: Over
- Commanders games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).
- Titans games this season have gone over the total in six of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup’s total.
- These teams allow 49.5 points per game combined, 5.0 more points than this matchup’s over/under.
Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop
- Over 1.5 Pass TD: +136, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -178
- A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop earns $73.84 on a $10 bet.
- If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay earns $70.29 on a $10 bet.
- Meanwhile, taking the Commanders to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet earns $82.15 on a $10 bet.
- Finally, a parlay consisting of the Commanders to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop nets $78.24 on a $10 bet.
