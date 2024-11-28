Titans vs. Commanders Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 13 Published 3:39 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

We have same-game parlay options as the Washington Commanders (7-5) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field on a three-game losing streak.

Titans vs. Commanders Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Stadium: Commanders Field

Titans vs. Commanders Spread

Spread: Commanders -6.5 (+100), Titans +6.5 (-122)

Commanders -6.5 (+100), Titans +6.5 (-122) Computer Pick: Commanders

Commanders The Commanders have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Washington has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Titans have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-9-0).

Tennessee is 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Commanders Total

Total: 44.5 points (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

44.5 points (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Commanders games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Titans games this season have gone over the total in six of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The teams combine to score 46.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

These teams allow 49.5 points per game combined, 5.0 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +136, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -178

+136, -178 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop earns $73.84 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay earns $70.29 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Commanders to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet earns $82.15 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Commanders to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop nets $78.24 on a $10 bet.

