Titans vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 13

Published 3:41 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Most of the top contributors for the Commanders and the Titans will have player props on the table for this contest if you are trying to place player prop bets.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tyler Boyd 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Calvin Ridley 64.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 35.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 19.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Will Levis 209.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 18.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Noah Brown 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Jayden Daniels 214.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Zach Ertz 33.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Terry McLaurin 53.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

