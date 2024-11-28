Titans vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 13 Published 3:41 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Most of the top contributors for the Commanders and the Titans will have player props on the table for this contest if you are trying to place player prop bets.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd – – 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Calvin Ridley – – 64.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – 35.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 19.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 209.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 18.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) –

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Brown – – 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Jayden Daniels 214.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – Zach Ertz – – 33.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Terry McLaurin – – 53.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

