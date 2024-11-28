Titans vs. Commanders: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 13

Published 1:44 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Commanders: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13

Sportsbooks give the Washington Commanders (7-5) a decent shot to halt their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 6.5 points in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field. The game’s total has been listed at 44.5 points.

The Titans’ recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Commanders.

Titans vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Commanders (-5.5) 44 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Commanders (-6.5) 44.5 -255 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Commanders (-5.5) 44.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Commanders Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • The Titans have won once ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Of 11 Tennessee games so far this year, six have hit the over.
  • Washington’s ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.
  • As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Commanders have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • Washington games have hit the over on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Tyler Boyd 21.5 (-114)
Calvin Ridley 64.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 35.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 19.5 (-114)
Will Levis 211.5 (-114) 1.5 (+136) 18.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

