Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 30 Published 12:50 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Based on our computer projection model, the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will beat the Vanderbilt Commodores when the two teams play at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, which kicks off at 12 p.m. ET. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+10.5) Toss Up (48.5) Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 21

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 81.1%.

Against the spread, the Volunteers are 5-5-0 this season.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has an ATS record of 2-4.

The Volunteers have played 10 games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The average total for Tennessee games this season has been 55.9, 7.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2024)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 23.5% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

So far this year, the Commodores have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Vanderbilt is a 5-0 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season.

The Commodores have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Vanderbilt games this year have averaged an over/under of 49.7 points, 1.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Commodores 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 37.4 13.1 70 1.5 30 14.7 Vanderbilt 27 21.9 43 20.7 29.5 33

