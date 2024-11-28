TEEN CORNER: Take the time to appreciate your family while celebrating Thanksgiving Published 2:14 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

There is nothing like getting together with your family during the holidays. Imagine how boring Thanksgiving would feel without family. Thanksgiving is a holiday that nearly every family in America looks forward to. What’s better than your grandmother making her home cooked recipes?

Thanksgiving was a holiday made to bring people together. The holiday started from people being kind to each other and it is still that way now. There is no better feeling on Earth than sitting around a table enjoying food with the people you hold most dear.

As you look around to see everybody you love, most people feel a sense of warmth. The warmth of family. Thanksgiving is a time to come together and celebrate; no matter how distant or different the family is from you. I’m sure most people have great Thanksgiving memories.

One of my favorite Thanksgiving memories was the first Thanksgiving my nephew was born. That Thanksgiving really reminded me of the true meaning of the holiday — to be thankful. As I looked upon the faces of my family, I held their hands tight. I have never been more thankful for anything in life than my family.

I think that during the month of November people should be more thankful and appreciative for the things they have. I see a lot of media from people my age where they completely disregard the meaning of Thanksgiving and only think about the food.

Teenagers today are more concerned with social media and whether or not people like them than sitting at a table with their family. People have truly lost value in most holidays, and it is sad to see. I wish for just one Thanksgiving that people could set aside their differences and their social media beliefs to be a family.

Not many people in my generation will truly know what they have until it’s gone. So, I write this to tell you to be thankful for what you have and spend time with your family before t is too late. Everyone should look at that table and be grateful that they are there to witness what is one of the best memories they will ever have.

Four centuries ago, two very different people put their opinions and beliefs aside to celebrate the survival of another year. I do not think it is impossible to recreate the same scene in today’s society.

(Payton Hobbs is a junior at Harlan County High School)