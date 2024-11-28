Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today – November 29
Published 4:41 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ (7-12-4) injury report has three players listed heading into a Friday, November 29 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Michael McCarron
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicholas Paul
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Chaffee
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 54 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 73 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (80 goals, 3.8 per game).
- Tampa Bay has conceded 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the league.
- Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-113)
|Lightning (-107)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.