Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today – November 29 Published 4:41 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (7-12-4) injury report has three players listed heading into a Friday, November 29 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicholas Paul LW Out Undisclosed Mitchell Chaffee RW Questionable Undisclosed

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 54 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 73 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (80 goals, 3.8 per game).

Tampa Bay has conceded 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the league.

Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-113) Lightning (-107) 6.5

