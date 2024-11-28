Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today – November 29

Published 4:41 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ (7-12-4) injury report has three players listed heading into a Friday, November 29 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nicholas Paul LW Out Undisclosed
Mitchell Chaffee RW Questionable Undisclosed

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 32nd in the NHL with 54 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 73 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
  • Their goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (80 goals, 3.8 per game).
  • Tampa Bay has conceded 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the league.
  • Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-113) Lightning (-107) 6.5

