November 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule today, the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice at T-Mobile Arena.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch November 29 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Rangers @ Philadelphia Flyers 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Minnesota Wild 2 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Nashville Predators 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Buffalo Sabres 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Columbus Blue Jackets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Detroit Red Wings 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Carolina Hurricanes 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Washington Capitals 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Anaheim Ducks 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ San Jose Sharks 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Boston Bruins 6:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Winnipeg Jets @ Vegas Golden Knights 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars 9 p.m. ET TNT Max Edmonton Oilers @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

