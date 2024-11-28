NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 29 Published 4:31 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to watch on a Friday NBA schedule that features plenty of compelling contests.

Want to boost your odds before Friday’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 29

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -9.5

Knicks -9.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.2 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)

Over (236.8 total projected points) Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Grizzlies -10.5

Grizzlies -10.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 17 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 17 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -4.5

Magic -4.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)

Over (218.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)

Over (219.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC

ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Heat -5.5

Heat -5.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.6 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 6.6 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN

SportsNet and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 7.8 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 7.8 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.6 total projected points)

Over (235.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET

FDSIN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -1.5

Thunder -1.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 7.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)

Over (225.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)

Over (223.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU

NBCS-CA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

