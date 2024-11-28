NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 29
Published 4:31 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to watch on a Friday NBA schedule that features plenty of compelling contests.
Want to boost your odds before Friday’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 29
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.2 points)
- Total: 245.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Grizzlies -10.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 17 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -4.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Heat -5.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.6 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 7.8 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pacers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -1.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
