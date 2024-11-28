NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 29

The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to watch on a Friday NBA schedule that features plenty of compelling contests.

Want to boost your odds before Friday’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 29

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Knicks -9.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
  • Total: 227.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.2 points)
  • Total: 245.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Spread: Grizzlies -10.5
  • Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 17 points)
  • Total: 224.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

  • Spread: Magic -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
  • Total: 212.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0 points)
  • Total: 217.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Spread: Heat -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.6 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

  • Spread: Celtics -9.5
  • Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 7.8 points)
  • Total: 240.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (235.6 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Spread: Pacers -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
  • Total: 229.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Thunder -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.8 points)
  • Total: 228.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Spread: Kings -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
  • Total: 223.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

