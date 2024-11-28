NBA Best Bets: Cavaliers vs. Hawks Picks for November 29 Published 12:39 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (8-11) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 29, 2024. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.

Our computer predictions for Friday’s game can assist you in placing an informed wager using the best bets out there.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 6.5)

Against the spread, Cleveland is 14-5-0 this season.

Atlanta is 7-12-0 against the spread this season.

As 6.5-point favorites or more, the Cavaliers are 9-5 against the spread.

The Hawks are 3-3 as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (246.5)





The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored more than 246.5 points in five of 19 games this season.

The Hawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 246.5 points in four of 19 games this season.

The average point total in Cleveland’s games this season is 227.6, 18.9 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 233.7 points, 12.8 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Cavaliers are the second-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the sixth-most points.

The Cavaliers are the NBA’s 18th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Cavaliers (-250)

The Cavaliers have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 15 (93.8%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has won 13 of its 14 games, or 92.9%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won three of six games when listed as at least +200 or better on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

