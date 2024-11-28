How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Friday that has a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers at High Point Panthers

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Utah State Aggies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET

Saint Louis Billikens at No. 6 USC Trojans

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes at BYU Cougars

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET

