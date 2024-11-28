How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29
Published 5:58 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Friday that has a ranked team on the court.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers at High Point Panthers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
Saint Louis Billikens at No. 6 USC Trojans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes at BYU Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
