How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 5:58 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Friday that has a ranked team on the court.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers at High Point Panthers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Utah State Aggies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Saint Louis Billikens at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes at BYU Cougars

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.