How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 8:54 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court in two games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Georgia State Panthers playing the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

