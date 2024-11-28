How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29 Published 4:54 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) on November 29, 2024.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSOH

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Cavaliers record only 2.3 more points per game (123.5) than the Hawks give up (121.2).

Cleveland has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 121.2 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.7% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 24th.

The Hawks’ 116.6 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 112.3 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 7-7.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are putting up 124.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 122 points per contest.

Cleveland is ceding 112.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (112.5).

Looking at three-pointers, the Cavaliers have performed better in home games this year, draining 15.9 threes per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 14.6 threes per game and a 40.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are scoring more points at home (117.1 per game) than on the road (116.1). And they are giving up less at home (121.1) than on the road (121.2).

Atlanta concedes 121.1 points per game at home, and 121.2 away.

At home the Hawks are picking up 28.6 assists per game, 2.2 less than away (30.8).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Max Strus Out Ankle Emoni Bates Out Knee Caris LeVert Questionable Knee Dean Wade Questionable Ankle

Hawks Injuries