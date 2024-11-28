How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published 4:54 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) on November 29, 2024.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Cleveland is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.
- The Cavaliers record only 2.3 more points per game (123.5) than the Hawks give up (121.2).
- Cleveland has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 121.2 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.7% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.7% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 24th.
- The Hawks’ 116.6 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 112.3 the Cavaliers allow.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 7-7.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are putting up 124.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 122 points per contest.
- Cleveland is ceding 112.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (112.5).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Cavaliers have performed better in home games this year, draining 15.9 threes per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 14.6 threes per game and a 40.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are scoring more points at home (117.1 per game) than on the road (116.1). And they are giving up less at home (121.1) than on the road (121.2).
- Atlanta concedes 121.1 points per game at home, and 121.2 away.
- At home the Hawks are picking up 28.6 assists per game, 2.2 less than away (30.8).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Max Strus
|Out
|Ankle
|Emoni Bates
|Out
|Knee
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Knee
|Dean Wade
|Questionable
|Ankle
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal