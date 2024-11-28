How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28
Published 5:53 am Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Arkansas Razorbacks versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of five games on Thursday’s college basketball slate that has an SEC team in play.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 18 Florida Gators at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at BYU Cougars
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UNLV Rebels at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
