How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29

Published 4:50 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Friday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before placing any wagers.

Predators vs. Lightning Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals eight times this season.
  • So far this season, 10 games Tampa Bay has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
  • The Predators score 2.35 goals per game, compared to the Lightning’s average of 3.81, adding up to 0.3 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.
  • This game’s over/under is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -116

  • The Predators have gone 7-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • Nashville is 7-8 (victorious in 46.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -116 or shorter.
  • Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 53.7%.

Lightning Moneyline: -104

  • Tampa Bay has three wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened seven times).
  • When the Lightning’s moneyline odds are -104 or longer, they have won two games in five opportunities.
  • Tampa Bay’s implied probability to win is 51.0% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 18 points in 23 games.
  • Filip Forsberg has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
  • Ryan O’Reilly has contributed 13 points for Nashville in 23 games this season, netting a goal on 11.1% of his shots and recording four goals and nine assists.
  • Across 19 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 6-10-3. During those games, he’s allowed 48 goals while recording 503 saves.

Lightning Points Leaders

  • Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov has totaled 20 assists and 12 goals in 21 games, good for 32 points.
  • Brandon Hagel is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 26 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and provided 17 assists in 21 contests.
  • Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) this season.
  • Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-7-1 this season, compiling 425 saves and allowing 42 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146
11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124
11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176
11/29/2024 Lightning Home -116
11/30/2024 Wild Away
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs Away
12/5/2024 Canadiens Away

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/23/2024 Stars L 4-2 Home -104
11/25/2024 Avalanche W 8-2 Home -115
11/27/2024 Capitals L 5-4 Home -160
11/29/2024 Predators Away -104
11/30/2024 Maple Leafs Home
12/5/2024 Sharks Home
12/8/2024 Canucks Away

Nashville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

