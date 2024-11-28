How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29 Published 4:50 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

Friday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before placing any wagers.

Predators vs. Lightning Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals eight times this season.

So far this season, 10 games Tampa Bay has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.35 goals per game, compared to the Lightning’s average of 3.81, adding up to 0.3 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.

This game’s over/under is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -116

The Predators have gone 7-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Nashville is 7-8 (victorious in 46.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -116 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 53.7%.

Lightning Moneyline: -104

Tampa Bay has three wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened seven times).

When the Lightning’s moneyline odds are -104 or longer, they have won two games in five opportunities.

Tampa Bay’s implied probability to win is 51.0% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 18 points in 23 games.

Filip Forsberg has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Ryan O’Reilly has contributed 13 points for Nashville in 23 games this season, netting a goal on 11.1% of his shots and recording four goals and nine assists.

Across 19 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 6-10-3. During those games, he’s allowed 48 goals while recording 503 saves.

Lightning Points Leaders

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov has totaled 20 assists and 12 goals in 21 games, good for 32 points.

Brandon Hagel is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 26 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and provided 17 assists in 21 contests.

Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) this season.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-7-1 this season, compiling 425 saves and allowing 42 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146 11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home -116 11/30/2024 Wild – Away – 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away –

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/23/2024 Stars L 4-2 Home -104 11/25/2024 Avalanche W 8-2 Home -115 11/27/2024 Capitals L 5-4 Home -160 11/29/2024 Predators – Away -104 11/30/2024 Maple Leafs – Home – 12/5/2024 Sharks – Home – 12/8/2024 Canucks – Away –

Nashville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

