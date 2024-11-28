How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29
Published 4:50 am Thursday, November 28, 2024
Friday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before placing any wagers.
Predators vs. Lightning Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals eight times this season.
- So far this season, 10 games Tampa Bay has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Predators score 2.35 goals per game, compared to the Lightning’s average of 3.81, adding up to 0.3 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.
- This game’s over/under is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -116
- The Predators have gone 7-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- Nashville is 7-8 (victorious in 46.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -116 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 53.7%.
Lightning Moneyline: -104
- Tampa Bay has three wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened seven times).
- When the Lightning’s moneyline odds are -104 or longer, they have won two games in five opportunities.
- Tampa Bay’s implied probability to win is 51.0% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 18 points in 23 games.
- Filip Forsberg has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- Ryan O’Reilly has contributed 13 points for Nashville in 23 games this season, netting a goal on 11.1% of his shots and recording four goals and nine assists.
- Across 19 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 6-10-3. During those games, he’s allowed 48 goals while recording 503 saves.
Lightning Points Leaders
- Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov has totaled 20 assists and 12 goals in 21 games, good for 32 points.
- Brandon Hagel is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 26 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and provided 17 assists in 21 contests.
- Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) this season.
- Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-7-1 this season, compiling 425 saves and allowing 42 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|W 4-1
|Home
|-146
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|L 5-2
|Away
|+124
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|L 3-2
|Home
|-176
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|-116
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
Lightning’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/23/2024
|Stars
|L 4-2
|Home
|-104
|11/25/2024
|Avalanche
|W 8-2
|Home
|-115
|11/27/2024
|Capitals
|L 5-4
|Home
|-160
|11/29/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-104
|11/30/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
|12/5/2024
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
