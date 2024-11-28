College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 29 Published 9:49 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Friday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Georgia State Panthers playing the Kentucky Wildcats, and we have picks against the spread available for you right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tennessee Tech +21 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 13.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 13.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -21

Vanderbilt -21 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Georgia State +30 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia State Panthers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 25.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 25.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -30

Kentucky -30 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Northwestern State +20 vs. LSU

Matchup: Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers

Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 14.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 14.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -20

LSU -20 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Delaware State +32.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Delaware State Hornets at Texas Longhorns

Delaware State Hornets at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 28.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 28.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -32.5

Texas -32.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

